4-H Extension educators reach youth with live videos

In addition, 4-H extension educators across the state already have relationships with 4-H clubs, schools and parents. Those educators have an additional arsenal of activities they can use to engage youth throughout Nebraska, said Tracy Pracheil, 4-H extension educator.

“Nebraska 4-H is set up really well for this,” Pracheil said.

4-H educators planned for just a week before launching the first video, Pracheil said. They shared a post on Facebook inviting families, regardless of whether they had participated in 4-H before, to tune in less than 24 hours before the first livestream.

“We were blown away by the response,” Pracheil said. “I think it shows that Nebraskans value education, and they value quality learning experiences.”

Youth who took part in the livestream were able to see the other participants and use a chat box to discuss the project and share other information, such as where they were from. The young learners seemed to love seeing other participants in their homes across the state and beyond, Pracheil said.

“We could see all of these little boxes filled with kids and their families,” said Pracheil, who helped run the livestream during the first video. “It was a neat way to bring together youth from across the state.”