GWSF Anne Campbell Pioneer Award: Julie Koch

"I took a hiatus to go to Salt Lake City to work in a horse barn for three months. I discovered I missed home, and the job I was hired to do changed, so I decided to come home," Koch said. "My brother flew out there and drove back with me on a Wednesday, and I worked at the paper on Thursday for the boys state tournament."

That didn't end her love for horses. She got her first horse in 1983 and now owns nine Arabians and Half-Arabians. Since 1987, she has bred 19 horses and has shown them all over the Midwest and beyond.

"Sports journalism is male-dominated, but the horse show stuff is predominantly female, so that's kind of an interesting juxtaposition that my work is one way and my horses are the other," she said.

Koch shared her passions for the Huskers and horses with her mother, Jane, who passed away in December.

"Mom just had a love for it. We went to games together, and she went with me on horse show trips," Koch said.

Koch moved from the sports copy desk to the news copy desk, but changes in the industry kept her hand in sports with a universal copy desk that handles all stories.