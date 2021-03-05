GWSF Anne Campbell Pioneer Award: Julie Koch

Julie Koch was 10 years old when she discovered Husker football and horses, and that led to a lifelong passion for both.
But the Lincoln East High School and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate also found time to spread her knowledge and ardor for all sports as a copy editor for the Lincoln Journal Star for the past 40 years.
It is her attention to detail and dedication to her craft that earned her the Anne Campbell Pioneer Award winner for Girls and Women in Sports and Fitness this year.
"That was when Husker football was just getting going, in '69 and '70. For about eight years, I saved every sports section to the Star and the Journal," said Koch. "I had two stacks in my closet that were more than three feet tall. When I moved out to go to college, Mom said I needed to get rid of them.
"I culled them out, but I kept a lot. I have the '71 Oklahoma game and in '75 when Pius X and East both won state football championships."
Koch started working for the sports department as a weekend agate clerk in 1980, taking phone calls on high school games, just as most other writers on staff began their careers. She did that, worked at a bank and was a full-time student. After she graduated from UNL, she was working nearly full-time in sports before taking some time for her other passion.
"I took a hiatus to go to Salt Lake City to work in a horse barn for three months. I discovered I missed home, and the job I was hired to do changed, so I decided to come home," Koch said. "My brother flew out there and drove back with me on a Wednesday, and I worked at the paper on Thursday for the boys state tournament."
That didn't end her love for horses. She got her first horse in 1983 and now owns nine Arabians and Half-Arabians. Since 1987, she has bred 19 horses and has shown them all over the Midwest and beyond.
"Sports journalism is male-dominated, but the horse show stuff is predominantly female, so that's kind of an interesting juxtaposition that my work is one way and my horses are the other," she said.
Koch shared her passions for the Huskers and horses with her mother, Jane, who passed away in December.
"Mom just had a love for it. We went to games together, and she went with me on horse show trips," Koch said.
Koch moved from the sports copy desk to the news copy desk, but changes in the industry kept her hand in sports with a universal copy desk that handles all stories.
"I played tennis when I was a junior at East, but it was more just to do something," she said. "Part of our conditioning in the spring was running the halls at East because they're so long.
"I have this old wood tennis racket that may be worth something since it's 40 years old."
She majored in French, history and journalism, with an emphasis on advertising, at UNL.
"I've always been a little more book-oriented than athletic, and so I acknowledged that," she said. "I'd much rather have my name out as somebody who's respected as a journalist than as a so-so athlete. I know what I'm good at.
"I'm a wordsmith and I love to read. I've written some things for the Journal Star, things I'm interested in. But I was always behind the scenes. I didn't have a byline, and I was totally content with that. This award is an acknowledgment of what I do."
As part of her job, Koch was asked to compile nine books published by the paper, including one on Tom Osborne and another on the history of Nebraska volleyball.
"It was a great compliment when John Cook (Nebraska head volleyball coach) took a bunch of books when the Huskers went to the Far East," she said. "That was their gift to their hosts in China and Japan. I thought that was pretty neat. I can say that my book has been distributed in the Far East."
But it has been her influence in sports right here in Nebraska that is her greatest achievement.