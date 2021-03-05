GWSF Ambassador Award: Laura Saf (posthumously)

As general chairman of the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln in 1996, Saf became close to Nebraska and national golf legend Wilma Gilliland.

The next leap was a deep dive into work with the USGA. She officiated many USGA championships, including the U.S. Open, the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Women’s Open, and created a near career as a golf rules expert.

“Perhaps the amateur and professional golfers Laura officiated are the ones to tell the story of her success in rules officiating,” said Christie Dickinson, who worked on the USGA women’s committee before Laura joined.

Saf worked with the Country Club of Lincoln, Firethorn, Southwind Golf Club in Garden City, Kansas, and was tournament director, board member and club representative for the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association.

She was voted into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame and the UNL Chip-N Club Hall of Fame.

“I can only surmise that Laura was successful as a rules official because, as a person, she respected the purpose and intent of the ‘rules of society,’ and she lived her life following all the rules and did not try to twist or bend them,” Dickinson said.