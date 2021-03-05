GWSF Ambassador Award: Laura Saf (posthumously)

Laura Saf epitomized the Ambassador Award for the Girls and Women in Sports and Fitness Awards.
“All her friends would say there was no classier person than Laura,” said Dr. Heidi Stark. “She was kind, generous and selfless. This past August, she celebrated her 66th birthday. She celebrated by doing 66 random acts of kindness for others.
“Pretty special lady.”
Saf died last December from complications of COVID-19. She was nominated for the Ambassador Award by Stephane Kolbas, longtime golf coach and one of the state’s most successful golfers.
“Laura Saf was a role model for women in golf in many ways, and someone that I had the honor to call a friend and mentor,” Kolbas said. “She encouraged me and so many others. She was proud that I was representing Nebraska in the U.S. Women’s Open as an amateur, and although I lost a few golf balls that week, she encouraged me to keep competing.
“Laura’s leadership and involvement in the golf community is evident by the organizations and the lives she has touched,” Kolbas added. “Her commitment to others will forever remain a standard for others to follow.”
Saf started golfing as a kid at the Oakland Golf Club and married her golfing buddy Roger, who preceded her in death.
As general chairman of the U.S. Women’s Amateur at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln in 1996, Saf became close to Nebraska and national golf legend Wilma Gilliland.
The next leap was a deep dive into work with the USGA. She officiated many USGA championships, including the U.S. Open, the U.S. Senior Open and the U.S. Women’s Open, and created a near career as a golf rules expert.
“Perhaps the amateur and professional golfers Laura officiated are the ones to tell the story of her success in rules officiating,” said Christie Dickinson, who worked on the USGA women’s committee before Laura joined.
Saf worked with the Country Club of Lincoln, Firethorn, Southwind Golf Club in Garden City, Kansas, and was tournament director, board member and club representative for the Nebraska Women’s Amateur Golf Association.
She was voted into the Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame and the UNL Chip-N Club Hall of Fame.
“I can only surmise that Laura was successful as a rules official because, as a person, she respected the purpose and intent of the ‘rules of society,’ and she lived her life following all the rules and did not try to twist or bend them,” Dickinson said.
Saf said she had always been in love with golf because of the honesty and integrity of the game. She once wrote, “Golf attracts wonderful people. I have been so fortunate to serve my clubs and many golf associations as a rules official and a volunteer.”