Growing up in real estate

Real Estate came natural for me. Countless appointments, open houses and eavesdropped phone conversations with my parents, and grandparents, ensured that real estate was in my blood; a part of me. So, in 2005, at the ripe age of 19, I dove in.

Little did I know we would all soon go through some of the most difficult times of our lives … during the Great Recession. I could barely GIVE a house away. Sellers had to bring money to close, and buyers ran me rampant, seeing house after house, after house. Then seeing the same house again 30, 40, 50 days later! Nothing like 2020 and 2021 (but, is anything like that? Ain’t nothin’ normal about those two years in real estate). It was NUTSO!

Fast forward. A couple overcome addictions, one failed marriage, re-marriage, four kids and a near-death experience later, I am finally where I need to be – where God has called me. Now, alongside my wonderful husband, we run The Legacy Team with Coldwell Banker-NHS Real Estate. We know that selling a home is more than just that. It is you, our clients, your families, your careers and your livelihood.

It takes careful skill, planning and preparation to do a “job well done.” Long gone are the days of “plopping a sign in the yard and getting $30,000 over list price.” Helping a client buy a home is more than an accepted contract. We ensure our clients are happy, satisfied and enjoying the destination of homeownership. After all, we won’t be living with you or paying your bills. So, it is important to us that you are thrilled with the end result.

Building your dream home can be fun, and also daunting. But we walk you through the entire process – from finding the right builder, choosing a location, styling choices and beyond. We have built this team and strive to give the best service to all of our clients and customers. After all, without YOU, there is no US.

Read more about us and follow us on Facebook for upcoming real estate news, new listings and so much more! We are just getting started, and we want you, no, strike that ... we need you to be a part of it!