Groups install life jacket loaner stations at area lakes

The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation, in partnership with the Lincoln Giving Spirits Evening Rotary Club, the Lincoln East Rotary Club and Novelis, installed two new life jacket loaner stations at Pawnee and Branched Oak lake beaches in advance of the Labor Day weekend.

The new stations on the beach are in addition to life jacket loaner stations on the boat docks at the two recreation areas.

The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation Children’s Charities and its Josh the Otter water safety and awareness project was established in by Blake and Kathy Collingsworth in July 2008 after losing their son Joshua in June of that year to a backyard pool drowning.

The couple have worked to develop a program to keep children safe in and around water with the “Josh the Otter” book and the lifesaving drowning prevention materials and campaigns, not only in Nebraska but around the world.

