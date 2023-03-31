The First Friday Spring Concert Series continues at Saint Paul United Methodist Church, 1144 M St., with a performance by local jazz ensemble Group Sax at noon Friday, April 7.

Group Sax, an acoustic saxophone quartet that performs an eclectic program of contemporary jazz literature, is one of the most unique musical ensembles in the Midwest. The concert will include some traditional jazz numbers and original compositions. The group will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary of multi-state jazz performances, including a headliner performance at Lincoln’s Jazz in June concert series.

Group Sax members include Dr. Paul Haar on soprano and alto saxophones, Mark Benson on alto and tenor saxophones and clarinet, Ed Love on tenor and C-melody saxophones, and Scott Vicroy on baritone and bass saxophones. Each member has a strong background in jazz performance, leading their own groups, teaching at the high school and college levels and playing in many area groups including Nebraska Jazz Orchestra, Omaha Symphony, Coro di Flauti and pit orchestras for touring Broadway shows.

An optional "Elegant Lite Lunch" will be offered for $5, served from 11:30 a.m.-noon and 1-1:30 p.m., as well as art displayed by local artists from the Noyes Gallery. This concert is free, but donations are welcome.