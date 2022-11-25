Group Sax next First Friday concert at First Lutheran

Group Sax, one of the most unique musical ensembles in the Midwest, will be the featured combo for the Dec. 2 First Friday jazz concert, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., in the Activity Center at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

The concert will include some traditional jazz numbers, original compositions and several holiday songs.

The group will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary of multi-state jazz performances, including a headliner performance at Lincoln’s Jazz in June concert series.

Group Sax members include Paul Harr on soprano and alto saxophones, Mark Benson on alto and tenor saxophones and clarinet, Ed Love on tenor and C-melody saxophones, and Scott Vicroy on baritone saxophone and bass saxophone and clarinet. Each member has a strong background in jazz performance, leading their own groups, teaching at the high school and college levels, and playing in the pit orchestras for touring Broadway shows.

Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the church’s food pantry. Admission is free, and lunch will be available for purchase.

The Jan. 6 concert will feature an Omaha jazz duo. Justin Payne will be featured on piano and will be joined by vocalist Dani Cleveland.