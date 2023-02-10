Tony Green, director of the Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), has been appointed to serve as a member of the National Association of State Directors of Developmental Disabilities Services (NASDDDS) National Policy Work Group.

Green’s appointment became effective Feb. 1. He will serve a two-year renewable term on this work group, which is dedicated to representing the shared interests of state developmental disabilities agencies in formulating federal policies.

The NASDDDS represents the nation’s agencies in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia by providing services to children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. NASDDDS promotes visionary leadership, systems innovation and the development of national policies that support home and community-based services for individuals with disabilities and their families.

The committee’s mission is to represent the shared interests of state developmental disabilities agencies in formulating federal policies. Green will carry out a vital role of the National Policy Work Group by aiding the Board of Directors and staff to prepare and execute Association positions on federal policy issues and by overseeing the organization’s wide-ranging activities relating to federal policy.

“I take pride in the critical work that we accomplish in the Nebraska Division of Developmental Disabilities,” Green said. “Our core objective is to help people live better lives, which is shown by DDD’s efforts to ensure Nebraskans with intellectual and developmental disabilities get the support needed to live and work in their local communities. I am humbled and honored for this opportunity to join my peers at the national level, to advocate for federal policy that supports the great work ahead for us in Nebraska.”