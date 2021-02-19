Great Plains Trails Network annual meeting at 1 p.m.

The Great Plains Trails Network's annual meeting will take place virtually at 1 p.m. today, Feb. 20.

GPTN is celebrating a new bridge that connects two trail systems.

Two representatives from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC) in Washington, D.C., Marianne Fowler, senior strategist for Policy Advocacy, and her colleague Kevin Belanger, trail planner, will give a joint presentation about the Great American Rail-Trail through Nebraska and across the U.S. Since 1986, RTC has worked to bring trails to more communities across the country, serving as the national voice for the rail-trail movement.

In addition, Sara Hartzell, park planner for Lincoln Parks and Recreation, will give a comprehensive report on current projects and what’s next for the trails system.

Following the presentations, GPTN’s annual awards program and election of 2021 board of directors will take place.

Everyone is invited to go to gptn.org to register and attend the Zoom annual meeting. Registration is free but required in order to receive the link to the meeting.