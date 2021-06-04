Great American Trailer Park musical opens Thursday at TADA

The Great American Trailer Park Musical opens Thursday, June 10, at The TADA Theatre, 701 P St., as part of TADA’s 2021 season: Entertaining Safely, Wisely and Enthusiastically.

The musical will be on TADA's main stage June 10-27, with 7:30 p.m. curtain times Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

It’s a Broadway musical romp through Florida’s most exclusive down-home trailer park – Armadillo Acres. This delightfully trashy, double-wide comedy features quirky characters, big hair, roadkill and raucous fun.

The cast will be led by guest actor Matt Nesmith in the role of Norbert. Nesmith is an associate professor and coordinator of the BFA Musical Theater Program at the University of South Dakota. He holds graduate degrees in vocal performance and theater (directing). He is also an active stage performer and director at USD and across the Midwest.

The rest of the cast includes Erin Mundus as Jeannie Garstecki, Kylie Groves as Pippi, Judy Anderson as Betty, Cris Rook as Linoleum, Jaci Manning as Pickles and Patrick Marlatt as Duke.