Grant allows CLIA to expand services for immigrants

The Center for Legal Immigration Assistance (CLIA), a Lincoln-based nonprofit, has received the Nebraska Crime Commission's federal grant under the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to empower immigrants who have been victims of crime.

“With VOCA, we can now provide mental health services along with the legal immigration assistance that we have been able to provide for two decades,” said CLIA Executive Director Max Graves. “This is especially important because it further allows us to help the survivors who have suffered atrocities by safeguarding them from any legal immigration repercussions they may face.”

The $167,000 grant will allow CLIA to expand its scope of services. The organization was founded in 2001 to provide high quality, affordable legal immigration services. The accredited assistance is provided to clients for minimal legal fees based on a sliding scale. Victims of domestic violence are served pro bono.

Many immigrants are victims of domestic abuse and other crimes.

“With the grant and our expanded services, we can all stand with the survivors and empower them to come forward with the abuse they have endured with comfort and support while reducing the negative stigma often associated with these heartbreaking situations,” Graves said.