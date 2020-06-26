Grace Kim receives June Heart of 4-H Award

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I can share my passion of showing horses with the younger generation,” Kim says. “Seeing youth grow into young adults that are successful in their careers after 4-H is what makes it worth it. My favorite experience is ‘sending off’ my senior girls on senior night at the county fair. It's a very emotional night, as everyone expresses their love and support for the aging-out youth and seeing the accomplished 4-H careers that the youth have had.”