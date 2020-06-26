Grace Kim receives June Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Grace Kim of Lincoln as winner of the June Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
A 4-H volunteer for over six years, Kim has helped in a variety of roles:
• Co-leader of the Boots N’ Hooves 4-H horse club;
• Superintendent at the Lancaster County Super Fair 4-H horse shows;
• Member of the Horse Volunteers in Program Service (VIPS) committee and helped at the Pre-District Horse Show;
• Assisted youth and families in her club and Prairie Star 4-H club in preparing for the Lancaster County Super Fair, State 4-H Horse Exposition and open horse shows.
• Organized Horsemanship Levels Testing Prep Clinics.
• Coached a Lancaster County Junior Quiz Bowl team that earned grand champion at the 4-H Horse Stampede.
“I like being a 4-H volunteer because I can share my passion of showing horses with the younger generation,” Kim says. “Seeing youth grow into young adults that are successful in their careers after 4-H is what makes it worth it. My favorite experience is ‘sending off’ my senior girls on senior night at the county fair. It's a very emotional night, as everyone expresses their love and support for the aging-out youth and seeing the accomplished 4-H careers that the youth have had.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!