GPTN sets Tour de Lincoln bike tour dates

“We try to feature different trails whenever possible during Tour de Lincoln rides,” said event chairperson Mary Torell. “The most important thing is to expose bike riders to all quadrants of the city and allow them to discover Lincoln’s great trails system. Our network of 135 miles of trails continues to grow, and these rides give people an opportunity to see portions of the city and trails other than where they may live.

"We encourage people to get out and explore the trails and have fun.”

Participants must wear helmets for this and all GPTN-sponsored cycling events. In addition, to comply with the Health Department’s safety requirements, GPTN board members will use the following guidelines at this year’s bike rides to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Volunteers and participants will use hand sanitizer, wear face coverings unless they are riding their bicycles, and maintain social distance. Participants should maintain 6-foot separation between parties. Volunteers and participants will be provided hand sanitizers at the event. Volunteers will make sure participants comply with sanitary policies, social distancing and wearing masks whenever they are off of their bicycles.

The rides will include drawings for refreshments from The Hub Café (next to the Jayne Snyder Trails Center).

No fees are required. More information on the rides, route maps and safety guidelines are all available at GPTN.org. Any weather cancellations will be announced on Facebook and on GPTN's website.

