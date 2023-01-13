Gov. Pillen proclaims January Radon Action Month

Gov. Jim Pillen has proclaimed January Radon Action Month in Nebraska. As temperatures drop and Nebraskans spend more time indoors, it is important to consider the air quality inside your home.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Lung Association are encouraging Nebraska residents to take action and test their homes for radon.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It can enter into homes through gaps and cracks in walls, floors and foundations. Elevated radon levels can be found in any type of home, regardless of age. As radon cannot be detected by any of the senses, the only way to know the radon level in your home is to test. In Nebraska, more than 50% of homes have elevated radon levels.

Radon kills more than 21,000 people every year and is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. If you smoke, exposure to both tobacco and radon further increases your risk of lung cancer. When breathing in radon, radioactive particles can damage lung tissue. It typically takes many years for lung cancer to develop. It is important for people to take steps to reduce their radon exposure and avoid this long-term health risk.

Nebraska residents who have recently purchased a home and waived the home inspection might be unaware of their risk. Now is a good time to consider testing these newly purchased homes for radon. The EPA recommends testing your home for radon every two years, even if you have a radon mitigation system installed or if you have previously tested your home.

Nebraska residents can have their homes tested by hiring a licensed radon measurement business to perform the test, or by performing a self-test in their own home using a radon test kit. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department no longer provides home test kits, said Gary Bergstrom, supervisor of the department's Environmental Health-Air Quality program. However, test kits are readily available at local home improvement and hardware stores, he said. For more information about purchasing test kits, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Radon-Test-Kits.aspx.

There is no known safe level of radon. When interpreting radon measurement test results, it’s important to know that the EPA encourages anybody with radon levels above 4 picoCuries per liter (pCi/L) to take action and fix their homes. The most common solution for elevated radon levels in a home is installing an active radon mitigation system. DHHS encourages anyone who is looking to mitigate an elevated radon level in their home to work with a licensed radon mitigation business to ensure that the work is done safely and correctly. Lists of licensed businesses can be found at https://dhhs.ne.gov/pages/radon.aspx.