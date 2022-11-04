Gouttierre tells Exec Club: Ukraine invasion is a world war

As the midterm elections come to fruition, along with the turbulence of political storms, the importance of understanding what is happening inside world events becomes paramount to helping make good decisions. Some might say scholarly, sage advice is necessary.

University of Nebraska Omaha International Studies Professor Emeritus and former department dean Tom Gouttierre discussed as much last Monday in his remarks to Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

Gouttierre opened with a question to his audience: “What do you think constitutes a world war?” He received replies relating to the number of participating countries, size of the demographic area encompassed in the conflict and the number of casualties, which he deemed were all relevant characteristics in determining a world war.

He countered with the current situation taking place in Ukraine, saying that it should be characterized as a world war by similar measures and elements utilized for categorizing World War I and World War II.

“I claim we are engaged in a world war today. It’s never going to look like the world wars of old,” said Gouttierre, who began his career in teaching International Studies at UNO in 1974 before retiring as the dean in 2015. “Right now, there are more European countries involved in the war in Ukraine than there was in the Second World War. But, there are more European countries today than there were at the time of the Second World War.”

Besides allowing for the obvious influx of more countries with the evolution of Europe from 1945 to the present, Gouttierre also pointed out the growth of membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. All of this points to how many countries have rallied behind Ukraine in its struggle with Russia and Vladimir Putin to remain sovereign.

“What it means is essentially all of the European Union and the members of NATO, including the addition of the two nations of Sweden and Finland, are considering themselves engaged in providing support for the Ukrainians,” said Gouttierre, who has offered foreign advice to six different U.S. presidents over the years. “There are major considerations at this time, as we learned this morning from the news that Putin is trying to block the passage of grain through the Black Sea – grain that was intended to go to Africa, India and to China and elsewhere, including European nations. So that extends the reach of the war and its impact to parts of the world that aren’t engaged in the fight at this time.”

When it comes to the devastation of war and how many countries are being affected by this battle in Ukraine, Gouttierre pointed out how far Putin will go with his military conquest and strategies to overcome his neighbor.

“It is having an impact on the energy considerations for the whole world,” he said. “What Putin is doing right now, very cleverly, people haven’t been noticing enough, as we look at the Ukrainian military against the Russians, at the same time he’s setting us all up for a very, very cold winter, which is going to draw many questions about our strategy and our support for the Ukrainians. It’s going to affect most of the countries of Europe and other parts of the world, as well.”

The war and Russian efforts of bombing civilian targets and infrastructure will have a lasting impact on Ukraine and has become a mission of destruction for Putin, according to Gouttierre. He said it’s similar to what he did in other parts of Ukraine, including the cities of Chechnya and Mariupol, which he “reduced to rubble.”

“What Putin is going to continue to do, his strategy is to basically win by destruction and leave a mess,” said Gouttierre, who prior to his stint at UNO served in the Peace Corps in Afghanistan. “Understand this, I read where they’re talking $100 million or more in terms of rebuilding Ukraine, like a Marshall Plan, once the war is over, if it gets over. Who’s going to pay for that? Russia is not. Russia is not.”

He said that bill is going to be picked up by the European Union, the United States, Japan and China as they seek markets.

And now Gouttierre said Iran wants to get involved with the Russians in their war with Ukraine.

“Iran is making money by selling its drones to Russia, because they don’t have enough (Russia), and so now they’re engaged in the war,” Gouttierre said about the Iranians’ entrance into the war. “One thing about Russia and Iran both: these are not countries that are capable or able to be reformed. You cannot reform them. They will either stay in power or the leaders will be overthrown.”