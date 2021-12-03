Gouttierre reflects on U.S./Afghan relations over the years

In speaking to the final capitulation by the U.S. to the Taliban, Gouttierre referred to meetings dating back to the winter of 2020.

“Back in February of 2020, (Secretary of State) Mike Pompeo signed off on an agreement in Doha (Qatar) with the Taliban to pull out unilaterally from Afghanistan. Then, under the watch of President Joe Biden, we had an unconditional retreat and abandonment of our allies, both in NATO and Afghanistan against the Taliban.”

Gouttierre’s disappointment in the U.S. leadership was not left to just the present administration and the immediate past, but to all those seeking his advisement in the Middle East since the 1970s.

“We’ve had six presidents who have mismanaged everything in Afghanistan and the region, saying that we couldn’t stay there because things weren’t going to work out,” said Gouttierre, who retired from UNO in 2015, but did not take his vision away from what was happening overseas. “It takes a long time to stabilize a country that sits between Pakistan and Iran. It wasn’t going to happen in the time of 20 years.”

Gouttierre compared that time frame to other U.S. conflicts and wars, and pondered whether they had ever actually ended.