Goodwill asks Southeast Nebraska to hold onto donations

Due to a limited number of working staff, Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska asks donors to hold on to donations.

The agency hopes you will consider bagging up your items and saving them for when it is able to reopen. When this crisis is over, Goodwill will need your donations more than ever to help individuals facing barriers find jobs, rebuild skills and grow their careers.

If donation bins are full, Goodwill asks that donors do not leave items outside of our doors. Donations left outside are subject to hazardous weather and vandalism. The organization greatly values donations and does not want them to go to waste. Visit the website for additional donation options.

Closing our Goodwill stores and donation centers will negatively impact the mission programs, including Job Connection, which provides career services to people in our community. Currently, Job Connection offers services via telephone and email. In these challenging and uncertain times, please consider making a financial donation to help Goodwill continue this service at www.lincolngoodwill.org/donate.

All updates and information can be found at www.lincolngoodwill.org.

