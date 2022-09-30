'Godspell' opens Oct. 13 at TADA

A new adaptation of "Godspell" will open Thursday, Oct. 13, at the TADA Theater, 701 P St.

This timeless musical is filled with comedy, poignancy and stellar songs from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, the genius behind the Broadway blockbusters "Wicked" and "Pippin," who has composed a variety of new arrangements for this entertaining production.

"Godspell" will be on stage at TADA Oct. 13-30, with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

"Godspell" is produced by TADA Productions and sponsored by the Jim Gordon Endowment, Legacy Retirement Communities and The Waffleman.

For more information and tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info.