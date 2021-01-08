‘Go figure’ at Noyes’ 3rd Friday opening

Ten Noyes Art Gallery artists will present new work in a “Go Figure” exhibit Friday, Jan. 15, from 6-8 p.m.

The gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. And the work will be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. until the end of January.

Hosted by Lauren Damm, this event highlights many different artistic styles and subjects. Damm’s paintings defy the conventional format, often adopting the shape of her subject.

Joining Damm for this event are: Diana Pueppke (turned wood), Aimee Booton (painting), Julia Noyes (painting), Anna Schilke (textiles), Linda Marshall (painting), Lorena Wachendorf (painting and drawing), Deb Monfelt (painting), Joni Brown (painting) and Angi Stilwell (photographic transformations).

Attendees are encouraged to explore the entire gallery for other new work. You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Art Gallery Facebook Page and Instagram.

Stop by the gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. to look around. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in his/her personal space.

