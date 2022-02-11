Go ahead: Write your story!

Writers are often asked how they get their ideas. I wonder also. Is there a big warehouse with endless shelves of topics waiting for expansion? If so, my supply is sitting on a boat somewhere off the shores of China.

Most people tell stories, but some prefer to express their thoughts through the written word. Guilty as charged. Words in black and white provide better documentation and leave little room for embellishment.

However, the spoken word relays more emotion, be it horrific or humorous. A story in print is intact through generations. An oral interpretation could turn the 3-inch fish into a 20-foot shark when it is told to subsequent generations. My family used to enjoy hearing Grandpa Rueb tell stories, even remembering the names of his plow horses. Then we realized he was over 100 years old and no one could argue the validity of his tales.

Stories surround us in families, friends, even when eavesdropping at the local pub and grill. Everyone has a story. Not long ago, reports from media, newspapers and radio were trusted. Now, the words “fake news” fly before (and after) us. People would sit and have discussions about politics, religion and other personal beliefs without pounding the table (well, there was Kruschev), having opinions shouted, or threatening to take out another for his/her beliefs. What happened? Have we forgotten how to listen to the other side? When did it become fashionable to be right all the time?

Here is another fact about writers: Most of their stories are born from frustration … or a desire to recognize good.

February is a month for love. Pick up a pen, pencil or crayon and write a story. Bare your soul, whether it be telling someone you love them, preserving a favorite memory for a later time, or telling an account of love. As an unknown writer once said, “In the end, we are all stories.”

Go ahead … write your own.

Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. Every story is her favorite. Well, except for …

