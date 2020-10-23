GKSOM Faculty Jazz Ensemble to perform Oct. 30

The Glenn Korff School of Music Faculty Jazz Ensemble at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will present an evening of traditional mainstream jazz, with original arrangements from composers such as Miles Davis, Thelonius Monk, Richard Rodgers and Wayne Shorter, on Friday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

Group members include Peter Bouffard, guitar; Dave Hall, drums; Paul Haar, saxophones; Tom Larson, piano; Greg Simon, trumpet; Hans Sturm, bass; and Darryl White, trumpet.

From unique arrangements of jazz and popular standards to original works, the Faculty Jazz Ensemble presents a varied program. Active as clinicians and educators, the group brings its “Mobile Jazz Classroom” to schools throughout the Midwest.

To learn more about the Faculty Jazz Ensemble, UNL Glenn Korff School of Music Jazz Studies program or the “Mobile Jazz Classroom,” visit music.unl.edu/jazzstudies.

Tickets are required and available for free at liedcenter.org. There is also an option to purchase tickets to support the Lied Center and the Glenn Korff School of Music. Tickets can also be reserved through the Lied Center Ticket Office at 402-472-4747 Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

