Give to Lincoln Day concludes Thursday

Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day on Thursday, May 26, encourages everyone in Lincoln to contribute to the nonprofit organizations critical to the care, support and spirit of our great city.
From May 1-26, every donation makes a bigger impact because participating nonprofits also receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund made possible by LCF and generous sponsors.
Give online at GiveToLincoln.com or via check at Presenting Sponsor West Gate Bank’s Lincoln locations.