 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Give to Lincoln Day concludes Thursday

  • 0
Give to Lincoln Day logo - blue box

Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day on Thursday, May 26, encourages everyone in Lincoln to contribute to the nonprofit organizations critical to the care, support and spirit of our great city.

From May 1-26, every donation makes a bigger impact because participating nonprofits also receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund made possible by LCF and generous sponsors.

Give online at GiveToLincoln.com or via check at Presenting Sponsor West Gate Bank’s Lincoln locations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lincoln East Rotary honors nurses

Lincoln East Rotary honors nurses

Lincoln East Rotary Club recently honored nurses at both Bryan Health campuses and CHI St. Elizabeth for working tirelessly for the last two a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News