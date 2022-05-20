Give Nebraska raises over $525K to support nonprofits

Give Nebraska completed another annual fundraising campaign by raising $529,445 in 2021 to support nonprofits and their missions to enhance the quality of life in Nebraska.

Give Nebraska's goal is to make it easy for everyone to make a difference in their community and support positive change.

“Workplace giving campaigns are an effective and efficient choice for many people to give,” said Melissa Filipi, executive director. “Recurring donations, throughout the year and combined with gifts from others, can have an incredible impact on the work of nonprofits in our community.”

For the 2022 campaign, Give Nebraska is adding three new member agencies, giving employees more choices in their workplace giving campaigns. This brings Give Nebraska's member agency list total up to 75 nonprofits across the state.

New agencies include:

• Autism Society of Nebraska, which improves the lives of Nebraskans affected by autism through community building, information and referral, education and advocacy.

• History Nebraska Foundation, which spreads awareness of History Nebraska’s efforts and seeks financial support from those with a passion for Nebraska’s rich and diverse history.

• Wachiska Audubon Society, which preserves and restores native grassland and other natural ecosystems, promotes birding, supports native wildlife, provides nature educational opportunities, and advocates for sustainability.

“We are honored to partner with all our nonprofit member agencies. They are helping people and transforming lives,” said Filipi. “The diversity in missions and geography represented by Give Nebraska is our greatest strength. Donors choose the causes closest to their heart, knowing that their gift will make a difference.”

Founded by Nebraska nonprofits, for Nebraska nonprofits, Give Nebraska is a federation of nonprofit organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life in Nebraska, and exists to connect donors to the causes they care about most.

To learn more about Give Nebraska, designated giving and implementing or enhancing your workplace’s campaign with these agencies, visit www.givenebraska.org.

