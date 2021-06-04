Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska receives $51K grant

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will receive $51,100 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for its Spirit of Nebraska Camp Woodland Restoration project.

The project will enhance 200 acres of oak and cottonwood forest and tall grass prairie, as well as enrich habitats for tier 1 and tier 2 species through strategic removal of invasive trees. Tier 1 species are those found in Nebraska that are globally or nationally most at-risk of extinction. Tier 2 species are rare or imperiled within Nebraska, although typically not at-risk from a global or national perspective.

Improved year-round access will allow for additional safety for camp visitors and facilitation of programs for girls while protecting flora and fauna. Girl Scouts will be completing this project on two camp properties: Camp Crossed Arrows near Nickerson, in Washington and Dodge counties, and Camp Maha in Papillion, a Biologically Unique Landscape designated by the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project.

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska requested $51,100 from NET to assist in purchasing new and used equipment to remove invasive cedar, autumn olive and rough leaf dogwood species from the camp properties over three years. The council also has secured an additional $25,000 in funding for this project.