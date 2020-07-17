Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska honors volunteers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating its outstanding volunteers with special awards that recognize those who go above and beyond to make a difference for the organization and for girls. Those being honored include 12 volunteers from Lincoln, one from Eagle and one from Waverly.

This year, the annual Girl Scout volunteer awards ceremonies, normally held across the state, had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Girl Scout volunteers are so creative and resilient. Even now, during a global pandemic, they are finding ways to connect with and support girls,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “We are really proud of the volunteers who return each year to support our girls, and so thankful for all they do to make a difference in the lives of girls.”

Girl Scout volunteers are change-makers. Through giving supportive pep talks that inspire girls to aim for the stars, engaging them in activities that ignite their passions or challenging them to keep trying, volunteers help girls grow into women who advocate for positive change in the world.

The annual awards recognize volunteers for their meaningful and inspiring contributions to the girls they serve. Following are Lincoln volunteers and the awards they received: