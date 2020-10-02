Girl Scouts provide virtual programs for girls, troops

With social-distancing practices in place, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is hosting a variety of open houses, drive-through registrations and virtual parties to introduce girls and their families to its leadership development program -- for free.

During the coronavirus pandemic, girls are facing challenges such as school closures, online education and isolation. Girl Scouts provides a safe place for girls to build courage, confidence and character, and to make the world a better place by discovering their strengths, passions and talents.

Girl Scout virtual open houses are offered every Thursday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Parents can discover the skills girls learn, the ways they can participate and the benefits of being a Girl Scout. Staff members will answer questions.

Girls who register at drive-through events will receive a free activity kit and box of Girl Scout cookies. All ages are welcome. Membership is $25 per year. Financial assistance is available.

Virtual Girl Scout troop/group meetings are also available for members and any girls interested in joining:

• Daisies (grades K-1) meet every other Monday at 7 p.m. starting Oct. 5.