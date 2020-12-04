Girl Scouts honor Brazda of Lincoln

Tessa Brazda of Lincoln was recently honored with the Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Girl Scout of Distinction Award for extraordinary efforts to make the world a better place.

In addition to Brazda, this year's award recipients are Madelynn Carbaugh of Omaha and Alora Nowlin of Council Bluffs, Iowa.

“These Gold Award Girl Scouts have demonstrated their leadership skills by first completing their Girl Scout Gold Award and then being selected as the best three Gold Award Girl Scouts in our state, our Nebraska Young Women of Distinction,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

Additionally, Rebecca Kucera of Omaha was awarded the Linda Bakula Willis Nebraska Gold Girl Scout of Distinction Award.

Each young woman earned her Gold Award -- the highest achievement in Girl Scouting -- by identifying an issue, organizing a team, creating a plan and taking action to make a sustainable impact in her community.

Brazda founded a mentoring program for foreign exchange students to assist with homework challenges, homesickness, isolation and living in a new community. The Student Ambassador Program pairs exchange students with an American student at Lincoln Lutheran High School and provides information about Lincoln.