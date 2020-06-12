Girl Scouts goes virtual during COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With online school ending and social distancing still in place, girls are experiencing significant changes in their routines – disruptions that can make them feel disconnected. With that in mind, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is shifting its programming online.

Girl Scouts at Home offers a collection of virtual experiences, activities and challenges designed to give girls something familiar and fun to do and to keep them connected to Girl Scouts. Free resources are also available for families and troop leaders.

The activities align with the Girl Scout Leadership Experience pillars (STEM, outdoors, life skills and entrepreneurship). Examples include horse lessons with Dusty Trails of North Platte, virtual campouts, yoga, singalongs, interviews with women entrepreneurs, science experiments, and nature and conservation projects.

Programs are offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. every weekday on Facebook, and past events can be viewed on YouTube. Calendar listings can be found at GirlScoutsNebraska.org/programs.

Membership is not required to participate in Girl Scouts at Home programs.