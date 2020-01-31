Girl Scout Cookies season begins Feb. 7

On Friday, Feb. 7, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookies season, when Girl Scouts become entrepreneurs and earn money to fund leadership opportunities, adventures and community service projects.

This season, Girl Scouts created new packaging that reflects experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls.

The packaging includes images of Girl Scouts enjoying activities like camping and canoeing, exploring space science and designing robots, and improving their communities. The new packages are the same size as in previous years and contain the same number of cookies.

The cookie program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they learn skills like money management, public speaking and decision making. In addition, 100 percent of net revenue from cookie sales stays local to fund experiences and leadership opportunities for girls.

With one of two types of lemon cookies available nationwide this year, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating the Lemonades cookie, which includes slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. Girl Scouts also are welcoming back last year’s new gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie and saying farewell to the Thanks-A-Lot cookie, which will be retired after this season.