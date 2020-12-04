Gilbert is 2020 Nebraska Music Educator of the Year

Danni Gilbert, associate professor of practice in music education in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Glenn Korff School of Music, has received the 2020 Nebraska Music Educator of the Year Award from the Nebraska Music Educators Association (NMEA).

Recipients of this award display excellence in every facet of music teaching in Nebraska. Nominees must have completed at least seven years of teaching and are currently active teaching.

“I am always telling my students that teaching music is primarily a people profession,” Gilbert said. “The music is important, and we have to be able to effectively help students gain knowledge and improve their skills. But teaching is about building positive relationships with people above all else.

"As much as I want to inspire students, I want them to know that they also inspire me," Gilbert added. "I feel so incredibly blessed to work with such amazing students and colleagues who encourage, challenge and motivate me to try new ideas and to keep growing as an educator. There is no place like Nebraska!”

Gilbert has been teaching in UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music since 2018, where she serves as the coordinator of music field experiences. She oversees and supervises students in their practicum and student teaching placements.