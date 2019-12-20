Gift to Lincoln Parks Foundation honors the late Dr. Robert Kaul

The Lincoln Parks Foundation has received a gift of $5,000 made on behalf of an anonymous donor in honor of the late Dr. Robert Bruce Kaul, former botany professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The gift is for the purchase and planting of trees in Lincoln.

Kaul served 38 years at UNL, joining the Department of Botany in 1964 and retiring in 2002. His career-long teaching and research interests were varied, but emphasized the plant life of the Great Plains, especially that of Nebraska.

The Lincoln Parks & Recreation Department is responsible for the care and maintenance of over 112,000 trees in our community, including street trees, park and golf course trees, and trees along trails. Per the request of the donor, the department will work in cooperation with Dr. Eric North on tree selection and placement related to this gift.

“We are honored to be part of this living legacy of Dr. Kaul," said Maggie Stuckey, executive director of the Lincoln Parks Foundation. “One of the hallmarks of Lincoln’s quality of life is its community forest, which improves the health and well-being of all citizens. This memorial gift for Dr. Kaul will enhance Lincoln for years to come.”

To learn more about the Lincoln Parks Foundation, visit lincolnparks.org or call 402-441-8258.