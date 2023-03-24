Child health

Childhood obesity rates before the pandemic hit had reached epidemic proportions. Since the pandemic, childhood obesity, a costly national health crisis, has reached an all-time high.

Childhood obesity has both immediate and long-term health outcomes. Increasingly, obese children are being diagnosed with a range of health conditions previously seen almost exclusively among adults. Unhealthy weights may result in serious medical problems in childhood such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, liver disease, respiratory problems such as asthma, sleep disorders, earlier than normal puberty or menstruation, and eating disorders.

Kids suffering from obesity are also at greater risk for severe illness and hospitalization from COVID. Two key factors contributing to childhood obesity are poor nutrition and low rates of physical activity.

Wellness clubs

A number of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln efforts, collectively called Wellness Clubs are making a difference in the health of school kids and their families though nutrition education and physical activity programs in the CLCs. The clubs include the Tower Garden club that teaches the science of growing and helps kids develop a joy of gardening through indoor or outdoor school gardens, while SPARK, a fitness program, keeps kids active through fun fitness challenges.

In the WeCook club, students learn how to make healthy snacks and stay active, while the Harvest of the Month club lets them taste and learn about fresh local produce.

Local produce

Zaria Beckton, AmeriCorps member and Wellness Club leader who coordinates Harvest of the Month for PHL, the CLCs, and some early childhood sites, loves the program, saying, “One of the most exciting things about Harvest of the Month is being able to provide taste tests of locally grown produce. It's so fun to be able to expose the kids to healthy food every month that they haven't tried before.

Sometimes reluctant, they almost always end up enjoying it.” Produce for Harvest of the Month is supplied by local farmers like Green School Farms and others.

AmeriCorps and Serve Nebraska

But attracting and retaining Wellness Club leaders was an ongoing challenge. PHL was always in a cycle of recruiting, training, and then losing its student volunteers to help with the clubs. Enter AmeriCorps. With a grant through Serve Nebraska, the Nebraska arm of AmeriCorps, PHL began filling Wellness Club leader roles with people eager to serve their community.

AmeriCorps members can be any age and don’t require a background in fitness, nutrition, or child development to be involved with Wellness Clubs because leaders receive full training from Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln about the Wellness Club programming.

AmeriCorps helps to attract members by incenting them, providing a monthly allowance of $375 and expense reimbursement, as well as qualifying to receive an education award for continuing education (any kind of class) at eligible institutions. The education award can also be gifted to children or grandchildren to repay a qualified student loan or pay for current educational expenses or training programs at eligible institutions.

Partnering with AmeriCorps has helped grow the program, says Anna Kokhanets, PHL Wellness Programs Manager. In 2021-2022 school year, PHL served over 600 children in 9 schools with their Wellness Clubs. In the 2022-2023 school year, they are on track to serve close to 800 children.

The programs not only benefit the child, says AmeriCorps member and Wellness Club leader Rachel Meyer, but the entire family because students take their newfound knowledge and skills home with them.

AmeriCorps Week Proclamation

Governor Pillen, recognizing the contributions made by Serve Nebraska and AmeriCorps, proclaimed the week of March 13th AmeriCorps week. At the ceremony, Meyer acknowledged the impact working with PHL, the CLCs, and AmeriCorps has had on her.

“Serving with AmeriCorps and PHL has taught me many valuable lessons such as patience, and compassion; and has filled me with a drive to keep serving my community and making Nebraska a better place.” Adding, “With your continued support, we AmeriCorps members are able to get things done.”

Learn more or join in. You can be part of “getting things done.” If you’re interested in learning more about Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln’s Wellness Clubs and their AmeriCorps partnership or applying to be a club leader, visit HealthyLincoln.org. Learn more about other community service programs at ServeNebraska.org.

Find videos about the CLCs, Harvest of the Month and the Farm to School programs, on the LNKTV Health You Tube Channel.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTV.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights the local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.