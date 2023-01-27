Getting down to the heart of the matter

February is National Heart Month. Let’s get down to the heart of the matter. Considering that even with COVID-19, heart disease is still the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., we have not been doing our hearts any favors.

Hard habits to break. Why is it so hard to improve and protect our heart health? Partly, it’s because we have formed a lot of bad heart habits. Research from behavioral experts estimates that more than 40% of our everyday behaviors are habitual. In short, it means we rely on our habits a lot, so we don’t have to think over every decision we need to make. Habits often form because they satisfy short-term impulses. Behaviors become automatic and are enacted with minimum conscious awareness, hence terms like “mindless eating.” But short-term desires often have long-term negative health consequences – and habits can be hard to break.

Changes that don’t overwhelm. Most of us have heard or read about the ways to improve our heart and overall health. As we go through the list, we all know this is what we should do: 1) Eat a healthier diet, including avoiding sugary beverages; 2) Get eight hours of sleep a night; 3) Move more/be more physically active; 4) Manage stress levels; 5) Stop smoking; 6) Maintain a healthy weight; 7) Get appropriate medical care (especially to manage chronic conditions); and 8) Preventatively manage your health – i.e. Stay up to date on vaccinations.

Of course, those are the best ways to live a healthier life. But many of us get overwhelmed and end up doing little or nothing at all, which is why taking smaller steps to begin with can help.

Little by little. The good news is that with consistent intent, bad habits can be replaced with better ones. And picking out a few things to start with, rather than trying to attack all your bad habits at once, can help you be more successful. Once you’ve successfully replaced one unhealthy habit with a healthier one, try another. Here are some choices to choose from to get you started:

Rethink your drink. Are you a soda addict? Are you grabbing one every time you’re thirsty and even when you’re not? Here’s the sorry truth – past studies have shown that regular consumption of sugar soda increases your risk of getting type 2 diabetes, but recent studies also show that soda also contributes to heart diseases. Other recent studies have suggested that sugar-free drinks might be as bad, if not worse for your health, as the sugar-filled ones. So, try this – replace one regular or diet soda a day with water or unsweetened tea. Once that becomes routine, try removing one more soda a day and replacing it with water or tea.

Breakfast cereal. Do you often start your day with a big bowl of cereal? There are heart healthy cereals, but many are not because they are full of sugar. Try replacing your sugary cereal once or twice a week with oatmeal. Oatmeal is a whole grain that can help lower cholesterol. Plus, it’s full of fiber, which can help you feel fuller much longer than refined grains found in many cereals. Try adding fresh fruit to it to sweeten it naturally.

Exercise “snacking.” For those of us who cringe every time we are admonished to exercise more, breaking it down to five-minute increments can feel so much more achievable. A recent study found that by breaking down exercise routines to bite-size intervals of bodyweight movements simple enough to be done at home, people were more likely to stick with it. Another new study found that taking regular, short bouts of movement during the day, like a five-minute walk every half-hour, can reduce the risk of developing diabetes and heart disease.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, and that’s never been so true as with COVID. Ignoring our own health or putting off care is a common bad habit that can be deadly, especially when it comes to the heart. The American Heart Association urges people with cardiovascular risk factors, heart disease, and heart attack and stroke survivors to get vaccinated. As more is known about repeated COVID infections in unvaccinated people and effects that can linger for up to a year (“long” COVID), getting vaccinated against COVID and staying up to date with the bivalent booster not only protects against severe illness, hospitalization and death, but protects the heart and other organs’ health as well. So, the next time you’re in the drug store, get vaccinated or boosted against COVID. It’s free.

More information. For more tips on living a heart healthy life, visit Heart.org. For exercise and healthy nutrition ideas, visit LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about COVID vaccines and boosters, visit HealthyLincoln.org/covid-is-not-over. We heart you.