Gessert to lead downtown Lincoln Rotary 14

John Gessert, vice president and senior trust officer of Union Bank & Trust, has been named president of one of the world’s oldest and largest Rotary Clubs, Rotary 14 in Lincoln.

Gessert will step into the challenging role July 1 and lead the club, which has a reputation for doing many positive things in Lincoln, across Nebraska and in other parts of the world.

“I’m so proud to be a part of the best community service organization in Lincoln,” said Gessert. “Our club is known for some amazing community service projects including playground renovations for several public schools, updating the building and weekly serving at The Gathering Place, helping build a home for a needy family, as well as a multitude of projects in Lincoln Parks, including most recently a complete refurbishing of the Cascade Memorial Fountain at 27th and Capitol Parkway.”

Gessert joined Rotary 14 in 2009 and has served as treasurer and chair of several committees.

During his first year as club president, he plans to focus on engaging club members in a wide variety of activities – from hosting international students at an annual picnic to beginning to foster the development of a conference/convention center for Lincoln. Because of his work with Union Bank & Trust, he also wants to focus some of the club’s programs on financial literacy.

“One thing I’m really looking forward to is being a percussionist for the famed Rotary 14 Band,” he said. “Music is a hobby for me, and I’ve had a lot of fun playing with other Rotarians. I plan to resurrect the Rotary 14 Band.”

He started his career in commercial real estate in Omaha, moved into banking with Norwest Bank in Denver, returned to Nebraska to be with First National Bank of Omaha, and joined the UBT team in 2014. He and wife Susie love living in Lincoln where they’ve raised their daughters and enjoyed the good life.

“I think Lincoln has a bright future,” said Gessert. “When Susie and I moved back to Lincoln, the arena was under development, and I’ve watched as the Haymarket has become so vibrant. It’s interesting that even in these social media times, people still want to connect with one another, and that’s something Rotary has been doing for well over 100 years.”

In addition to Rotary, Gessert is involved in the Crohns and Colitis Foundation, the Combined Health Charities Drive, United Way Cabinet, the Nebraska State Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Nebraska Council for Economic Education.

Rotary 14 is 112 years old, and the Rotary 14 Foundation is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The two organizations have a long history of serving our community. Each year they undertake a number of local projects, including awarding scholarship grants to graduating high school students, hosting international visitors, some of whom are sponsored by one or more of the 46,000 Rotary clubs around the world, volunteering at Everett Elementary School, giving dictionaries to every fourth grade student in the city and donating blood to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank.

And, each year Rotary 14 members designate half of the funds raised for their foundation toward a community project.

“Our club has an incredible history,” said Gessert. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to grow. That shows that people want to be involved in doing good things. And, with so many young talented people involved in the tech companies here, I want Rotary to be a place where they can plug in and make a positive impact.”

Installation for Gessert will be on Tuesday, July 5, during the club’s regular Tuesday luncheon meeting.

