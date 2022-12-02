German Christmas service at Friedens Lutheran Dec. 11

The annual German Christmas service will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Friedens Lutheran Church, 540 D St.

The service includes spoken words and Christmas songs in English and German. This is a family event, and all are welcome. Retired Rev. Michael Melchizedek will provide the German dialogue, and Pastor Bud Christenson will provide the English dialogue.

Masks and wipes will be available. Free cookies and beverages will be offered after the service.

If you can't attend the service at the church, you can view the livestream at facebook.com/friedenslutheran.