Gavin Gerch hit the latest hole-in-one at the Country Club of Lincoln on July 23. Gerch hit his ball squarely with a 9-iron on the par-3 hole No. 5, and watched it sail 116 yards and roll into the hole.

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

