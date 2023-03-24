The Gateway Sertoma Club donated a Sertoma Club grant of $2,000 to HearU Nebraska March 8 at the UNL Barkley Center. HearU Nebraska provides hearing aids to children ages 0-18. At the donation ceremony are (from left) Harold Klein, Gateway Sertoma; Jason Camis, executive director of Sertoma Inc. and the Hearing Charities of America; Stacie Ray, UNL professor; and Kevin Miller, Gateway Sertoma.