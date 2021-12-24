Gateway Sertoma Club celebrates 60th year at open house

The Gateway Sertoma Club celebrated its 60th anniversary with an open house at Firespring on Dec. 5. Approximately 50 people attended including many past presidents of the club.

Several members were asked to speak about their time with the club, including Merlyn Minderman, the first president and charter member of the club when it was established 1961. Another charter member, Don Leising, also spoke.

During its 60 years of SERvice TO MAnkind (i.e. Sertoma), the Gateway Sertoma Club has raised over $2 million to support a variety of local, regional and national organizations or causes. These include scholarships for students majoring in special education, speech-language pathology or audiology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Other organizations that have received funds are the Nebraska Sertoma Hearing Aid Bank, HearU Nebraska, Meals on Wheels, Nebraska Stroke Association, People’s City Mission, Food Bank of Lincoln, Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach, Center for People in Need and the Salvation Army of Lincoln.

To learn more about Gateway Sertoma, go to gatewaysertoma.com, email gatewaysertoma@gmail.com or call Jim Krysl at 402-730-8755.

