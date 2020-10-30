'Game Day' book sales to benefit Eastmont Foundation

Proceeds from sales of the book “Game Day Memories: Tailgaters, Touchdowns & Traditions,” written and donated to the Eastmont Foundation by local authors Mary Jane Nielsen, Jonathan Roth, Beth Vogel and Russ Vogel, have been designated to benefit seniors with benevolent care.

Initially printed in 2010 by Settell’s Printing in Lincoln, this 200-page paperback includes contributed stories, pictures and memorabilia about the people, places and events of Nebraska football game days past.

“Game Day Memories” books are available for $25, including shipping and handling. To order yours, mail a check payable to Eastmont Foundation to: Eastmont Foundation, 6315 O St., Lincoln, NE 68510. Fewer than 100 books remain available. For more information, contact Scott Larson at 402-486-2281 or scottl@eastmontliving.com.

