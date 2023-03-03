Anglers can learn the basics of fly tying that will prepare them to catch trout and panfish this spring. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host fly-tying workshops March 8 and 12 at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center, 4703 N. 44th St.

Cornhusker Fly Fishers Club members will teach these sessions from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, and 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 12.

The workshop, which is open to new and experienced fly tyers, will include all materials and tools needed. Reading glasses are recommended for up-close work. Participants will have the opportunity to tie four to six flies. They also will learn about community resources available to continue tying flies on their own.

The cost is $10 per session. Come to one or both sessions; each essentially will be the same, but different variations of flies will be introduced during each session.

Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information or to access the link to join the program.