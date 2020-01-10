Gallery 9 Artists Affiliation accepting applications

Gallery 9 Professional Artists Affiliation is inviting interested artists to apply to become a Gallery 9 member and join other visual artists in presenting distinctive, original art and fine crafts to be sold year-round at the gallery. This is an opportunity to become involved in developing and expanding your artistic horizons by meeting and working with other artists.

Membership applications are voted on by the gallery's current members and are judged for quality, presentation and distinction from other work on display at the gallery. Applications can be downloaded from the Gallery 9 website: www.gallerynine.com.

Gallery 9 Professional Artists Affiliation is an artist-founded, member-judged and member-governed organization of visual artists. The gallery encourages professional growth and artistic freedom, and members adhere to the highest professional and ethical standards. In addition, the gallery is committed to serving and educating the public in the arts.