"Within & Without" will hang at Gallery 9, 124 S. Ninth St., today through April 30.

The show features new work by painter Jan Lang and photographer Merle Henkenius.

Lang uses acrylics to create cheerful and colorful flora with the occasional landscape. As a career-long conservationist with the National Soil Survey Center, her work has been displayed in a number of galleries as well as public and private art spaces.

Henkenius was a longtime writer and photographer with Popular Mechanics, This Old House and The L.A. Times. He and his wife spend much of their time traveling and exploring America with a camera always close at hand.

Gallery 9 hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. For more information, see www.gallery9.com or call 402-477-2822.