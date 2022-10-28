 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gallery 9 to open ‘Shimmer, Glimmer and Bright’

  • 0
'Shimmer, Glimmer and Bright' art show graphic

The "Shimmer, Glimmer and Bright" art show will be exhibited at Gallery 9 Nov. 2-27.

Gallery 9, at 124 S. Ninth St., will display a new art show, “Shimmer, Glimmer and Bright,” featuring the work of artists Judith Andre, Su Harvey and Mark Coyle Nov. 2-27.

Andre fuses layers of colorful overlapping glass and metallic lusters into organic undulating forms, which are then suspended in front of a wall where colorful shadows become part of the art.

Harvey designs unique, semi-precious stone jewelry with mixed metals, Czech crystals and cultured pearls.

Coyle, a contemporary artist, will showcase his brightly colored whimsical pieces that engage the onlooker with multiple-layered characters and images. This show will include his delicate watercolors alongside the vibrant acrylic mediums.

An opening reception is planned from 5-8:30 p.m. during the First Friday Art Walk on Nov. 4.

People are also reading…

Daily gallery hours in November will be Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News