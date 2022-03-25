Gallery 9 to open retrospective show of Cech's work

Gallery 9 artist and member Sharon Lacy Cech passed away Dec. 21, 2021. Cech was part of Gallery 9 for 20 years and always was there to offer support, friendship and a kind word. Her beautifully intricate paintings, often featuring one of her signature crows, brought color and joy to the gallery's walls and will be displayed throughout April at Gallery 9.

The exhibition will open at a First Friday reception April 1 from 5-8 p.m. at Gallery 9, 124 S. Ninth St.

"She could paint more texture and color into leaves and birds than anyone we know," said Gretchen Olberding of Gallery 9.

Cech taught art at Northeast High school for 34 years, where she went the extra mile for her students. She was an avid member of Gallery 9.

"It was not uncommon to see her at the gallery or catch her talking politics with her many friends," Olberding said. "This month’s retrospective will be a memorial to her outstanding vision of life and fun."

Cech's paintings will be for sale.

In addition, Su Harvey will show her ceramic tile creations (prairie mile tile) in the Courtyard gallery at Gallery 9 throughout April.

For more information about Gallery 9, call 402-477-2822 or visit gallerynine.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0