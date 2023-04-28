In May, Gallery 9 will feature the work of photographer Patrick Grewe and ceramicist Larry Pelter, who will share new work in a show titled "Birds and B's, Flowers And Trees."

Both artists share a love of nature and the quiet inspiration that abounds in it.

A First Friday Opening of the show is planned for 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 5. The show will be open May 3-28 at Gallery 9, located at 124 S. Ninth St. Gallery hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. or by appointment.

To arrange a visit to the gallery (only if you can't make it during open hours), text Judith at 402-570-4123 or email info@gallerynine.com. The artists' work can also be seen on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, visit www.gallerynine.com.