Gallery 9 to feature 'Our Blessed Earth' show Oct. 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An “Our Blessed Earth” exhibition will celebrate the interconnectedness of art and nature in an October art show opening Oct. 2, from noon to 7 p.m., at Gallery 9, 124 S. Ninth St., as part of the First Friday Art Walk.

Additional show days and hours are Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. The show closes Saturday, Oct. 31.

Guest Ikebana Master artist, Marilyn Hoskins, has been invited to design arrangements that match the paintings of Gallery 9 artists Jan Lang and Gretchen Olberding. In addition, Hoskins will use Mark Entzminger’s turned wood and resin bowls as host vases.

Hoskins studied in Japan with the Ichiyo School, which was founded in 1937. The emphasis of the Ichiyo School is to arrange flowers to fit diversified personal surroundings. It refers to space, space within the arrangement and space where the arrangement is placed. The motto of the Ichiyo School is “Love of flowers and people.”

Studying Ikebana with Iemoto Akihiro Kasuya, Hoskins completed the coursework to become an associate master. She achieved her master status in 1992 while living in the United States.

Hoskins was international president of Ikebana International from 1987-89. She has demonstrated and conducted workshops in Los Angeles, San Diego, Atlanta, Omaha and Lincoln.