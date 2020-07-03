Gallery 9 presents 'Quarantini Creativity'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gallery 9, at 124 S. Ninth St., will present “Quarantini Creativity,” featuring new works by Mark Entzminger (turned wood), Jan Fox (encaustic paintings), PJ Peters (mixed media) and Larry Schwisow (functional wood) in July through Aug. 2.

Entzminger continues to elevate turning to a higher art-form. His goal is not only to bring color to his bowls, but to solicit interest and excitement from others. He loves the reactions he gets when people see the transparent color and how light flows through the bowl and splashes onto a table.

Fox incorporates heated bees wax, tree resin, colored pigments and other materials into encaustic paintings. The word “encaustic” means “to burn in,” so Fox fuses and manipulates each layer of wax using either a butane or propane torch. As can be imagined, melted wax and a flame can bring unexpected, and often serendipitous, results! For the paintings in this show, she’s added shellac to the mix. The resulting rich, underlying textures and translucent effects require closer inspection.