Gallery 9 presents 'Quarantini Creativity'

Gallery 9, at 124 S. Ninth St., will present “Quarantini Creativity,” featuring new works by Mark Entzminger (turned wood), Jan Fox (encaustic paintings), PJ Peters (mixed media) and Larry Schwisow (functional wood) in July through Aug. 2.
Entzminger continues to elevate turning to a higher art-form. His goal is not only to bring color to his bowls, but to solicit interest and excitement from others. He loves the reactions he gets when people see the transparent color and how light flows through the bowl and splashes onto a table.
Fox incorporates heated bees wax, tree resin, colored pigments and other materials into encaustic paintings. The word “encaustic” means “to burn in,” so Fox fuses and manipulates each layer of wax using either a butane or propane torch. As can be imagined, melted wax and a flame can bring unexpected, and often serendipitous, results! For the paintings in this show, she’s added shellac to the mix. The resulting rich, underlying textures and translucent effects require closer inspection.
Peters describes her work as “abstracted mixed-media.” She uses acrylics for the base color and often adds a lot of texture. The final piece is finished with an isolation coat or epoxy-resin — depending on complexity. Peters is influenced by national, political and local happenings — or sometimes just the music blaring from the speakers in her studio.
Schwisow’s functional woods are a testament to the term “fine-craftsmanship.” His passion for uncommon woods and his creativity, along with a blend of finishes, bring a sense of class to his work. His presentation will include cutting boards, cheese slicers, serving trays, hand-made unique furniture and other items.
In addition to the featured show, Gallery 9 members will present their recent works culminating from self-isolating for the past several months.
Limited gallery hours will continue in July, open Fridays and Saturdays, from noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment — only if you are unable to make open times (call or text Judith at 402-570-4123). The gallery will be closed Saturday, July 4.
Masks and social distancing are required when visiting the gallery. Masks are available for purchase at the door. Gallery 9 will follow the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health directives for re-opening. In the meantime, the gallery will be posting extra art — and any changes in hours or events — at gallerynine.com, Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Free parking is available on Saturdays in the lot behind the gallery.
