Gallery 9 opens Egeberg and Sullivan exhibits June 2

New oil paintings by Mitch Egeberg and watercolor paintings by Barb Sullivan will be featured June 2-27 at Gallery 9, located at 124 S. Ninth St. in the historic Mission Arts Building.

The exhibits will be open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sundays from noon-5 p.m., or by appointment by calling 402-570-4123.

They will be open extended hours on Friday, June 4, from 5-8 p.m.

Still life oil paintings by Egeberg range from realistic to somewhat abstract. His focus is on the play of light and shadow on the bowls, plates, fruit or plants that he paints. He often uses the shadows cast by the objects to add unique negative shapes to the compositions.

Sullivan’s paintings on paper are colorful watercolor and mixed media landscapes. She spends considerable time visually exploring her subjects and strives to create a sense of time and space. Her work intermingles realism with abstraction as she combines her love of drawing with the transparency, purity and richness of watercolor.

Sullivan is a signature member of the Kansas Watercolor Society. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and recently earned a master of education degree (art education with a museum emphasis) from the University of Nebraska-Kearney.

