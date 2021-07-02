Gallery 9 invitational show open through Aug. 1

The annual invitational art show at Gallery 9, 124 S. Ninth St., opened June 30 and will remain on exhibit through Sunday, Aug. 1.

The show features gallery members and guests artists. Guest artists include Paul Adamson (ceramist), Mary Anderson (paintings), Jane Chesnut (paintings), Taylor Dozler (paintings), Ronda Esquivel (photography), Adrienne Griffin (illustrated images with mixed media and ink), Linda Hatfield (pyrography paintings), Anthony Jackson (paintings), Rose Kotwas (jewelry), Katie Nieland (cut paper and mixed media), Peg Pelter (overglaze painting in ceramics), Lori Salts (paintings), Sean Scott (pottery), Harry Tompkin (stained glass), Heather Brandt Ladman, Dana Clements, Jeremy Johnson, Shannon Sullivan and more.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. First Friday openings (next one Aug. 6) are from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call the gallery at 402-477-2822.