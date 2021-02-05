Gallery 9 features work by all member artists in February

Throughout February, Gallery 9 is featuring new and past small works by all member artists.

The gallery is open Fridays and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m. or by appointment. The gallery will also be open Thursday, Feb. 11 for Downtown Lincoln’s “Shop Where Your Heart Is” event.

Masks are required when visiting Gallery 9 in the Mission Arts Building, 124 S. Ninth St. If you don't have a mask, you can purchase one at the gallery.

To make an appointment to visit the gallery (only if you can not make it during open hours), text Judith at 402-570-4123 or email info@gallerynine.com.

